Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber only

Hunter water users' smart choices pay dividends

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
March 11 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spilling over: Chichester Dam overflowing earlier this year. All of the region's dams are now at capacity.

Lower Hunter households have made significant improvements to conserve water, with the average daily water consumption falling by 17 per cent over four years, the latest report on the nation's water utilities shows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.