Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Disaster declared as flood waters start to drop

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 11 2022 - 6:25am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Several Hunter local government areas have been declared natural disaster zones as the region's flood heights begin to gradually subside.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle Council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.