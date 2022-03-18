HLC make it a three-peat

Hunter Legal & Conveyancing (HLC) have taken out the Outstanding Conveyancing Services category at the 2021 Hunter Local Business Awards for a third year running.
For managing director Susanne Mosely the three-peat is not only personally and professionally satisfying, it attests to the consistent hard work and dedication of her team.
"With the property boom the last two years and being surrounded by strong competition in the finalists in this category, this was certainly an honour," she said.
"Winning for our business and team comes in the form of happy and satisfied clients. However, to take home a Hunter Local Business Award for the third year running provides our business the opportunity to demonstrate to our clients that we are outstanding at what we do.
"For our team, it is an amazing recognition of the work they do and testimony to the commitment and impact we have on our clients and community, not to mention a wonderful chance to celebrate our efforts."
Hunter Legal & Conveyancing specialise in conveyancing, commercial law, wills, and estate planning and deceased estates.
"Our range of services is all about people and providing what they need throughout the stages of life, both personally and in a commercial capacity," Susanne said.
From first home buyers to families taking the next step, to clients retiring and beyond, Hunter Legal & Conveyancing's range of clients and the variety of their needs are diverse as life itself.
"Our team is committed to providing our clients with the knowledge, support, and service to make dealing with the complexities of their matters as straightforward and stress-free as possible," Susanne said.
"On any given day, our team is supporting clients to buy and sell homes, assisting First Home Buyers with the biggest transaction of their life, dealing with the loss of a loved one, securing their future, protecting their families and so much more."
Entering the awards is important to the Hunter Legal & Conveyancing team for many reasons.
"Professionally, it's a chance to stop and reflect on what we are doing well and where we could improve," Susanne said.
"It shows my team how valued their efforts are and the work they do is worth celebrating.
"I also believe our involvement promotes our business, instills confidence in our clients, and shows our community we are proud to service them.
"Plus, I wholeheartedly believe in recognising the dedication and achievements of our region's individuals and organisations who are passionate about what they do."
The No.1 priority at Hunter Legal & Conveyancing is service to their clients and they have tailored their business to accommodate client's busy lifestyles by opening after hours, providing a fully electronic service, and being available 7 days a week to be there for our clients during their transaction.
"We are here to provide exceptional customer service and make a difference within our community," Susanne said.
"As the Managing Director, I am so proud of the amazing team of women I get to work with every day, who are the heart and soul of HLC.
"We are excited to see what 2022 brings for the business and the team.
"There is no limit to what we can achieve and we welcome the HLC business model which empowers our team to be all that they can be and enjoy the perfect work/ life balance."
I was so honoured to receive this award after 22 year of business.- Nova Auto Innovations director Craig Guldemond
Shocked and honoured were Nova Auto Innovations director Craig Guldemond's reactions after being named Business Person of the Year at the 2021 Hunter Local Business Awards.
Craig is no stranger to awards success.
His Swansea store has won best mechanic shop in the Hunter the last two years in a row and his Charlestown shop has also enjoyed success in 2009 and 2011.
But to be name Business Person of the Year was a big step up for the humble mechanic who kicked off his journey back in 1998 fixing cars in his shed.
"i was in so much shock due to being up against so many amazing business owners," Craig said.
"I was so honored to receive this award after 22 year of business.
"My Charlestown manager Matt has been with me for 11 years and my Swansea manger who is also Matt has been with me for 6 years.
"Both are the backbone to the company and we have a amazing team of 12 shop memebers.
"We all treat every single car like we are working on our grandparents' car.
"Everything involves care and love for what we do."
That love and care for the grandparents' car springs from the fact that back in 2000, Craig's grandpa lent him some money to open his first shop in Adamstown.
"We were working with a lot of used second hand equipment back then and worked mainly on performance cars as it's hard to get the everyday family to trust a 20-year-old with their family cars," Craig recalled.
"But we won auto salon car show awards and got into Zoom magazine for our performance work that we did and even got an NBN Television feature which was amazing.
"Then i moved to Glebe Road, Adamstown and started to build up trust with all the locals and word of mouth got us to where we are today where I have Charlestown, Swansea and Hamilton shop teams all running like a dream with a million life lessons along the way."
Nova Auto Innovations services a huge range of people form students up to CEOs and specialises in $99 logbook services, $28 rego inspection checks and all mechanical repairs in between including brakes, tune-ups, radiators and clutches.
Ninety per cent of buyers can't see a properties potential in empty or cluttered spaces. Staging helps buyers imagine themselves living in a home.- Sarah Boshnyak, founder and director of Plush Home
Sarah Boshnyak, founder and director of Plush Home, says it means a lot for a small family owned business like hers to win recognition at the 2021 Hunter Local Business Awards.
Winner of the Property Services category, Sarah said the honour enables Plush to reach more people who can benefit from their services.
"It also increases reputation and creditability, cementing Plush's brand and service in the Newcastle market," Sarah said.
"It is affirmation that we are doing our job well, and have created a business that people appreciate and see value in.
"Amongst our team it has increased staff morale."
Based at Gateshead, Plush Home service anyone selling their home - from investors, families and downsizers right through to retirees.
"Our clients needs are split between staging full empty homes, integrated styling - adding the finishing touches to clients own furnishings while they are living in their homes, and trade and pre-sale consultations and organisation," Sarah said.
Other integrated services includes:
On top of that, Plush Home offers a unique Plush Home Guarantee, which is a premium home staging service at no upfront cost to clients.
"It's the first and only service of its kind in the Newcastle region," Sarah said.
"if a property qualifies for our staging guarantee, our clients do not have to pay for our service until settlement occurs."
Sarah says home staging is an investment that unlocks your property's full potential.
"Ninety per cent of buyers can't see a property's potential in empty or cluttered spaces. Staging helps buyers imagine themselves living in a home," Sarah said.
"Through clever furniture positioning and styling, we build an emotional connection for buyers from the very first time they see a property online, through to open for inspections and offers to purchase."
The result? A quicker sale and a higher sales price.
"Eighty-five per cent of our staged homes sell within a three-week period, with the average sale price of 10% more than unstyled properties," Sarah said.
The Plush Home philosophy is to listen to customers' needs and put them first.
"We take the stress out of selling by putting the to-do list in our hands and out of theirs," Sarah said.
"We are able to service a range of different homes and styles. Clients can see how our service can change people's lives by the extra money they make on the sale.
"It's extra money that could help put kids through uni, allow them to buy their next dream home, or maybe take time off from work to do some travel."
"I truly enjoy being recognised for what I've achieved ... most importantly, I always hope that my journey and story can inspire.- Alicia Floyer, principal solicitor, founder and director of Next Legal & Conveyancing
Alicia Floyer, principal solicitor, founder and director of Next Legal & Conveyancing, added another honour to her growing list of achievements when named Business Leader of the Year at the Hunter Local Business Awards for 2021.
Alicia is a born and bred Novocastrian with a real passion for and extensive knowledge of property law and conveyancing, estate planning and the administration of deceased estates.
Despite facing many early challenges, Alicia in typical fashion has turned these experiences into the energy required to become a strong, capable and admirable business woman.
"I truly enjoy being recognised for what I've achieved," Alicia said.
"It's not about vanity, it's about acknowledgement and appreciation for the challenges and hurdles I've overcome, particularly when things could so easily have gone the other way in my life.
"But most importantly, I always hope that my journey and story can inspire.
"That is my message. I always like to instil in others what their legacy might be, this is so important.
"It hasn't been an easy journey, running a large team on my own whilst being a practising lawyer has certainly had its challenges.
"But for the first time ever, I feel like I have finally attracted my people and I can't explain the peace, harmony and contentment that brings to my life."
With a vision to shake up the traditional approach to how a law firm operates, Alicia has achieved a lot in her burgeoning legal career.
Starting out from her small townhouse in Cardiff with just one other member at age 25, Alicia's client focused, service driven and tech savvy business has expanded rapidly.
A year after opening she'd moved the business to the old Cardiff Library and at the start of the year she moved the business to a huge commercial space in New Lambton after undergoing a substantial office fitout over the last few months.
Next Legal & Conveyancing now have 12 team members and continues to grow and expand its service areas.
Next Legal & Conveyancing is a modern, boutique law firm comprised of an energetic and dedicated team of skilled solicitors who approach the law in a new, proactive and highly professional way.
"We expertly handle most areas of law with a particular focus on property law and conveyancing, wills and estates and family law," Alicia said. "Our business motto is speed and communication. We're passionate about helping our clients and we're changing the way the industry operates.
"This is evidenced by our large number of client testimonials on the internet and social media platforms which show we're proudly yet respectfully disrupted the legal profession for the better."
The pandemic has been tough on all members of the community, with businesses hit hard by circumstances that have been beyond anyone's control.
Hunter businesses celebrated their night of nights in style on Monday, February 28 and Tuesday, March 1 with the announcement of the 2021 Hunter Local Business Awards at a gala event postponed last year due to Covid.
The glittering occasion was all the more special coming as it did after 18 difficult months for the community.
"There were many tears of joy shed on the night, as the Hunter business community came together at Belmont 16s to celebrate each other's achievements and support one another," Precedent Productions Managing Director and Awards founder Steve Loe said. "The pandemic has been tough on all members of the community, with businesses hit hard by circumstances that have been beyond anyone's control.
"It was wonderful to see our finalists come together to relax and celebrate in what has been a difficult time for people around the world.
"The winners now have their trophies, which will no doubt take pride of place in their premises."
Mr Loe said being a finalist at the Hunter Local Business Awards presentation night was a great achievement.
"It's a reflection of the great effort made by all our local businesses in a particularly challenging time," he said.
"It is with great pride that we celebrate this year's winners, and I personally congratulate every one of them."
Mr Loe thanked all sponsors involved in making this year's awards a reality.
"The Hunter Local Business Awards are only possible with the support of Support partners Bx Networking and White Key Marketing.
"Without them, these outstanding businesses would not receive the recognition they deserve."
The Local Business Awards acknowledge outstanding local businesses and their people who go above and beyond - providing an exceptional customer service experience.
For more information about the Local Business Awards, visit www.thebusinessawards.com.au
Growth and team development are integral parts of BJL Welding & Fabrication Pty Ltd.
Being named Outstanding Building Services category winner at the 2021 Hunter Local Business Awards facilitates that growth and team development according to company director Brad Lloyd.
"Not only is the win recognition for quality workmanship and hard work, it's also a way of showing our clients that we value their project," Brad said.
"A win will encourage our team to new levels, to prove to ourselves that the hard work is paying off. We want our team to come to our company every day knowing we appreciate their dedication and hard work.
"Being involved in the Local business Awards promotes both my business and our team as a whole. Its something to be proud of."
BJL are specialists in structural steel and metalwork fabrication and installation.
That includes domestic and commercial structural steel, staircases and balustrades, and metalwork items.
Clients include residential and commercial builders, the general public, mining, schools and government.
"From 100 tonne renovations, to new builds and updated infrastructure all the way down to simply replacing a post at a client's house, or insurance repair work," Brad said in detailing the range of work BJL can cover.
"Every client is valued and respected, their individual needs are our priority."
Brad founded BJL back in October 2005, working out of his parents' back yard, and is proud of the company's growth since those humble beginnings.
"Over the past 8 years we have experienced enormous growth, moving from a one-man band to a workforce of 15," Brad said.
"Along the way we have driven home our values and business culture, driving our team to always do better."
Focus on quality is central to BJL's success.
"We have a QA system which ensures our clients are always satisfied with their finished product," Brad explained.
"We guarantee we always put the client first.
"Our team are highly trained in not only their trade, but also communication, conflict resolution and leadership programs.
"This ensures they have the skills to not only perform the job but exceed our clients' expectations.
"We believe our steel should be the best in NSW and we pride ourselves on providing the finishes that get overlooked by other fabrication companies.
"In an age where steel manufacturing has become price-driven we want our product and uniqueness to be our trademark quality and service."
It was a beautiful reminder what an amazing job the whole team do, and it was a great morale boost for all of us.- Olivia Bramble, co-owner, Heritage Gardens Nursery & Cafe
Success at the 2021 Hunter Local Business Awards was a genuine morale boost for the team at Heritage Gardens Nursery & Cafe after a tough year.
Being named Outstanding Retail Specialty Business and also Business of the Year meant so much to co-owners husband and wife team Olivia and Dwayne Bramble.
"The last couple of years have been fairly intense, from threatened closures, our café closed due to covid, to the fortunate gardening craze during lockdowns and our staff being stretched due to this intensity," Olivia said.
"It was a beautiful reminder what an amazing job the whole team do, and it was a great morale boost for all of us."
With a team of over 30 across the cafe and nursery, Heritage Gardens Nursery & Cafe is an independent, family owned large scale garden center specialising in plants, hedging, trees, seedlings, indoor plants, garden furniture and decor, pots and hardware.
Heritage Gardens also has a gift store on site, as well as the Heritage Gardens Café serving modern, classic food for breakfast, lunch and high teas in a beautiful garden setting.
"With a team of reputable horticulturists, Heritage Gardens prides itself on selling quality plants and products, while offering expert advice and service to help customers achieve successful gardens," Olivia said.
"We service a ride range of customers, from the local Maitland area, through to Newcastle, Port Stephens, Upper Hunter and Singleton regions.
"In the café we employ front of house staff ranging from 16-60, and also highly qualified chefs who are experts in creating seasonal menus."
Olivia said it was great to attend the awards and surround themselves with other leading independent businesses.
"We felt very proud of our team and accomplishments over the past year and have fire in the belly to continue to evolve our business further over the next 12 months," she said.
To win the Hunter Local Business Awards two years in a row was amazing.- Daniel Sobb, managing director, Vital Hospitality Group
Vital Hospitality Group (VHG) made it back to back wins in the Trades and Services category at the 2021 Hunter Local Business Awards.
Managing director Daniel Sobb was proud of his team's achievement in what has been challenging conditions for all businesses and grateful for the support.
"To win the Hunter Local Business Awards two years in a row was amazing," Daniel said.
"I am very proud of what we have achieved as a business and I am very proud of our management team. They have been incredible and without them our business wouldn't be where it is today.
"And of course all our staff out there working on the front line of our business, they have done an incredible job.
"And of course our clients, thank you for all your support over the years. We now have clients that have been with us for over 10 years and some of them over 15 years. A special thanks to them all."
VHG provides clients with a range of professional security services for licensed venues, registered clubs, events and commercial and corporate clients across NSW, including security staff, event staff, RSA and Covid marshals and concierge front desk staff.
"VHG aims to provide our clients a safe and comfortable environment for the patrons and there staff," Daniel said.
"We are not only there too keep staff and patrons safe and manage RSA but also to create an experience the patrons wont forget.
"Its all about creating that experience for the customer to make them feel welcome and safe.
"Customer service is always our focus."
Like all businesses, VHG faced several challenges through 2021 and indeed 2020, the result of the pandemic, but each of them has only strengthened the VHG team.
"Everyone deserves an award for 2021 after Covid 19," Daniel said.
"2022 will no doubt be a better year for all of us.
"I will also like to thank Sami and Amin Chamoun, the founders of VHG, for their inspiration, knowledge and support throughout the years
"And a special shout out to Shae McQuarrie, Vital's Regional Account Executive, who has achieved amazing goals in our business.
"Thank you for your loyalty and support."
This award wouldn't have been possible without the hard work of our team who are really dedicated to making Euro the No.1, most-loved patisserie in Newcastle.- Jennifer and Darren Smith, Co-Directors, Euro Patisserie
Victory in the Cake and Bakery category of the 2021 Hunter Local Business Awards was sweet success for Euro Patisserie after a challenging year.
Co-directors Jennifer and Darren Smith had to pivot multiple times as the local economy moved through lockdown and then back out, re-focusing their offerings to a takeway market before swinging back.
"This award wouldn't have been possible without the hard work of our team who are really dedicated to making Euro the No.1, most-loved patisserie in Newcastle," Jennifer and Darren said.
"It's been an exhausting time keeping up to the standard we strive for during Covid and our team's efforts don't go unrecognised."
The Euro team also won the Australia Good Food Guide Readers Choice award last month.
"We welcome the opportunity to showcase our talented team," Jennifer and Darren said.
"Being involved in the awards is also a good way to focus on what we do."
Euro is a patisserie cafe, specialising in custom-made cakes and catering.
"We employ approximately 40 people and sell a lot of pastries, desserts and whole cakes - all made onsite," Jennifer and Darren said.
"The cafe is open for breakfast and lunch 7 days a week, and as well as the cafe crowd we cater for everything from birthday parties to corporate events with savouries and sweet items."
Jennifer and Darren really appreciated how well their team adapted to change during the Covid restrictions.
"Our team worked together to change our offerings to make them more suitable to the takeaway type of market and we pushed forward to stay open rather than lay off employees.
"It's starting to get back to more conventional product lines now but we're keeping a few of the new ideas. I think we all enjoy our cafe community coming back as things return to normal."
For more information visit www.europatisserie.com.au or follow their social media pages.
You're not just a customer when you visit The Mutual Bank.
As a member-owned bank their specialty is relationship banking and personalised service along with providing a full range of competitive personal and business banking solutions.
That commitment to service has been recognised with The Mutual Bank winning the Outstanding Professional Services award and named Business of the Year in the 2021 Hunter Local Business Awards.
The Mutual Bank's CEO Geoff Seccombe said the award wins are a testament to the bank's staff.
"Our team is what sets us apart, with members coming back because of the exceptional level of member care they receive," he said.
"I'm pleased our staff have been recognised for the continued professional service they offer our members.
"The Mutual Bank's commitment to training and development enables us to deliver best-practice service to our members.
"As the bank continues to grow, more staff are coming on board and several staff members have progressed into leadership roles."
As a member-owned bank The Mutual Bank is not driven by sales targets but rather by customer satisfaction.
Profits are invested back into its banking products and services, and back into supporting local communities.
"The Mutual Bank strives for modern banking with traditional service and we deliver both, day in and day out," Mr Seccombe said.
The Mutual Bank also puts its heart into local communities, supporting a range of grassroots organisations.
This includes being part of the Surfest Women's Pro crowd funding initiative and being an inaugural sponsor of the Maitland Football Club's National Premier League women's team.
When you call The Mutual Bank on 1300 688 825 you speak to an actual person here in the Hunter, not an offshore call centre.
The friendly Member Services Call Centre Team is based at the Green Hills Head Office.
The team will take your call weekdays between 9am and 5pm and Saturdays between 9am until 12pm (excluding public holidays).
When you call after hours, you can leave a message and your call will be returned within the hour between 6pm and 8pm Monday to Friday; Saturday from 1pm to 5pm and Sunday from 9am until 5pm.
(This excludes Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday).
More and more people are choosing The Mutual Bank, not only for its exceptional member service and local commitment to the Hunter, but for its competitive loan products and access to several Australian Government Schemes.
The Mutual Bank is one of only a limited number of lenders and the only Hunter-based bank appointed by the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC) to offer the Australian Government First Home Loan Deposit Scheme, New Home Guarantee, and Family Home Guarantee.
These schemes allow eligible single parents or first home buyers to buy a home with as little as 2% and 5% deposit (respective) without paying Lenders Mortgage Insurance.
It's just one more way The Mutual Bank has been helping Hunter people since 1888.
Branches in Dungog, East Maitland, Edgeworth, Maitland, Mayfield, Raymond Terrace, and Rutherford are open six days.
For more information call 1300 688 825 or visit www.themutual.com.au.
Everyone is welcome at The Spa.- Emma Anderson, Spa Manager, The Spa, Chateau Elan at The Vintage
The Spa, Chateau Elan at The Vintage was recognised for its 5-star service at the 2021 Hunter Local Business Awards, winning the Outstanding Beauty Services category.
For spa manager Emma Anderson the prestigious victory means recognition and exposure.
"Recognition of all the continuous hard work that our therapists do every day they are here," Emma said.
"They never fail to provide a 5 star experience to each and every client and their role here at The Spa is so important to them.
"The exposure and recognition that comes with winning this award is instrumental in ensuring we are the Spa of choice in the Hunter Valley.
"It spurs on enquiries from everywhere from people who are wanting to experience our Spa."
The Spa, Chateau Elan at The Vintage encompasses everything spa from massage therapies, facial therapies and body treatments.
"We offer active skincare that deliver advanced results and have an abundance of relaxation areas along with Hydrotherapy and infrared sauna options for ultimate relaxation of the body and mind," Emma said.
"Everyone is welcome at The Spa and we love having clients from all walks of life come and visit.
"From the client who needs a deep therapeutic massage to relieve pain and tension, to the client who just needs a light relaxing experience to soothe the body as well as their mind, we cover it all."
Established in 2010, The Spa, Chateau Elan at The Vintage's core values have always centred around providing the highest standard spa experience to all guests.
"We have 17 beautifully appointed treatment rooms, an extensive menu of services and a team that values and understands care, comfort and discretion," Emma said.
"We have our relaxing Hydrolounge and deck area which consists of 2 warm mineral spas, the perfect way to commence or complete a treatment.
"Our team consists of girls from all different beauty and spa backgrounds who are passionate and dedicated to providing the highest standard of treatment to their clients.
"They truly pride themselves on their 5 star standard and take their jobs very seriously. We go by the motto of '5 Star is who we are'."
The Outstanding Tourism Award is a testament to the talented staff from Skippy Down Under Tours and the hard work they've put into adapting the business to fit with the current times.- Karen Gage, Owner, Skippy Down Under Tours
Skippy Down Under Tours were the recipients of the Outstanding Tourism Award at the 2021 Local Hunter Business Awards held in late February.
Led by Karen Gage, this female-founded business has already achieved remarkable things this year and there's no plans of slowing down any time soon.
Skippy Down Under Tours is a leading Hunter-based luxury tour company specialising in airport and cruise terminal transfers, sightseeing tours, wildlife tours, winery visits and tastings, day cruises, sailing cruises, luxury transport services and event/concert concierge,
With a philosophy that stems from Karen's love of nature, local culture and creating cost-effective memorable experiences, every booking is customised to each group's needs and budget requirements.
"The Outstanding Tourism Award is a testament to the talented staff from Skippy Down Under Tours and the hard work they've put into adapting the business to fit with the current times, whilst always putting their customers' needs first," Karen said.
"The Hunter Region has experienced pandemics, lockdowns, industry shortages and weather phenomena in the last 12 months that ordinarily would have slowed the company's momentum but our mission has remained the same: deliver high quality, fun and luxury tours without the luxurious price tags."
Karen extended thanks to her incredible team of drivers, tour hosts and her loving family and friends for their unwavering support.
"Special mention to Liv Wilson, the owner of Vizual, Skippy's trusted digital marketing and branding specialists," Karen said.
"Vizual has managed the company's rebrand and continually manages all aspects of the brand's digital marketing and community engagement.
"Another special mention to Georgia Tang, the owner of Trek Web Design, who created Skippy's award-winning website and continues to maintain it with up to date tour information. These two businesses have helped grow Skippy Down Under Tours and are valued members of the team, from afar."
As the business gears up for a bigger year than ever before, the local community can expect to see some unique additions to the Skippy Down Under Tour service list.
Karen's lifelong passion for working in the disability sector has led her to begin the process of acquiring her NDIS licence.
"With a goal of making community participation accessible and fun for people with disabilities, I'm planning to launch a number of tours once my certification is completed," Karen said.
"I'm excited for the challenge and proud to put my 28 years of disability support work to use in a fun way for those who need it most."