Hunter River life kept afloat for a buoyant Hinton

BEING cut off by flood waters may disrupt the daily routine, but it can give you time to think about what are the "essentials" in your life.
Scott Bevan is a senior writer for The Newcastle Herald. He has also worked in radio and television and is the author of six books.
Scott Bevan is a senior writer for The Newcastle Herald. He has also worked in radio and television and is the author of six books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.