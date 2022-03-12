Newcastle Herald
Greens launch campaigns for Hunter and Shortland federal candidates


By Ethan Hamilton
Updated March 12 2022 - 7:03am, first published 6:30am
The Greens Hunter candidate Janet Murray with lead Greens candidate for NSW David Shoebridge at the campaign launch in Cessnock. Picture: Supplied

KIM Grierson and Janet Murray will run as Greens candidates in this year's federal election for the seats of Shortland and Hunter respectively.

