Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Workers lead march for women's equity

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
March 12 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Workers lead march for women's equality down King Street. Picture: Peter Lorimer

HUNTER Workers Women's Committee saw over 100 "allies" take to the street in Newcastle as they lead their first International Women's Day (IWD) march in over two decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.