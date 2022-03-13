Newcastle Herald
Olympic grab late winner, Cooks Hill see red as NPL NNSW kicks off

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 13 2022 - 9:08am, first published 8:00am
TIGHT TUSSLE: Olympic's Tom Davies and Broadmeadow's Jarred Baker contest the ball in NPL NNSW round-two action at Magic Park on Sunday. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Newcastle Olympic's Jared Fuller scored with a curling, left-footed free kick in injury time on Sunday to seal a 2-1 win over Broadmeadow at Magic Park in a hard-fought opening weekend of National Premier Leagues Northern NSW.

