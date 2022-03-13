Olympic grab late winner, Cooks Hill see red as NPL NNSW kicks off

Newcastle Olympic's Jared Fuller scored with a curling, left-footed free kick in injury time on Sunday to seal a 2-1 win over Broadmeadow at Magic Park in a hard-fought opening weekend of National Premier Leagues Northern NSW.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
