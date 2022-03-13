Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Hurricanes out to be ruthless in remaining AWL games

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
March 13 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corey Allan scored three goals for Hunter in a tight game against UNSW Wests on Saturday. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Coach Daniel Marsden wants the Hunter Hurricanes to be ruthless in their final three games of Australian Water Polo League after a failure to finish cost them in a weekend double-header.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.