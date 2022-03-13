Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Why mining will be at core of the renewables transition

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
March 13 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.