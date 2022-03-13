Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Women's Sports Festival helps Lake Macquarie youth kick on to big leagues

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated March 13 2022 - 4:29am, first published 4:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TOMORROW'S sporting stars got a chance to try their hand at a range of events in Lake Macquarie on Sunday as the city's Women's Sports Festival held its open day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.