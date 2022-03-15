Newcastle Herald
NPLW NNSW teams preview: Who will finish on top in 2022?

By Renee Valentine
March 15 2022 - 7:00pm
WEAPON: Premiers Magic lost leading scorer Ash Brodigan but still boast plenty of firepower in the likes of Lucy Jerram, pictured. Picture: Marina Neil

Northern NSW's top-flight women's competition transitions to National Premier Leagues status this year. Several Newcastle Jets players have returned to the league in what is shaping up as the most competitive in recent years. NPLW NNSW will comprise 21 rounds and kicks off with defending premiers Broadmeadow hosting Adamstown at Magic Park on Friday night. Here is how the eight teams are shaping up.

