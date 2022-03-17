Making the future bright Advertising Feature

BUILDING PARTNERSHIPS: From left to right, HunterNet chair Steve Tolley with fellow HunterNet board directors Leigh Bryant and Graeme Vennell at the HunterNet Patron's Day Event.

HunterNet is celebrating its 30th year in 2022 and it is fitting for this to be a year of diversification leading into transition.



Over the past 10 months, with the appointment of new CEO Ivan Waterfield, HunterNet has been on a transformational journey.

HunterNet was born out of adversity and necessity.

The recession, alongside the demise of shipbuilding and the pending steel industry crisis in the Hunter region in the early 1990s, forced many manufacturing businesses to look at where they were at and where they wanted to be.

Realising they needed to diversify to survive, a group of leaders got together to start sharing ideas and ensure quality, and they became the 'founding fathers' of HunterNet.

The beginnings were not without challenges, according to HunterNet Chair Steven Tolley. People were sceptical and even pessimistic about how a 'network' of supposed competitors could work.

"After 12 months, we gained a clear understanding of what we were about and agreed on a cooperative structure with three goals: to develop capabilities, grow market opportunities and reduce the costs of supplying services," Mr Tolley said.

"Over the years, membership has thrived, leaders have come and gone, and the market has seen many changes.



"But through it all, we've stayed true to these values and goals and continue to champion teamwork and collaboration as the key to growth and success.

"Because of our passion, size and clout, we're lucky enough to have attracted some of the sharpest minds and largest businesses in industry to work alongside us."

HunterNet Group Training was set up in 1996 as a value-add service helping businesses source, manage and develop high-quality apprentices, trainees and other early-career talent.



What started as a service for members, has become a valuable and sought-after solution for organisations across the eastern seaboard.

"We've also grown relationships in government and academia, a big part of the co-op from day one, including a great partnership with the University of Newcastle - the catalyst for the Hunter Future Leaders Program," Mr Tolley said.



"We've even agreed MOUs with other cooperatives in Asia, NZ and Europe.

"Today, we're more like a niche consultancy rather than a simple networking group - and we're very focused in what we do.



"There's no other organisation nationally that mentors, supports, assists, and opens up opportunities in industry as we do.

"We have and will continue to play a big part in regional, state and national industry, helping businesses thrive and bringing economic certainty and diversity to the Hunter Region with the input of great minds and diverse voices.

"We have developed a new strategic plan with our sights firmly set on 2050. We are here to ensure the regions manufacturing, engineering and specialist services industries are future ready.

"As part of this new strategy and future-proofing the value that HunterNet provides to its members, host companies, and future leaders, the HunterNet brand has been through an evolution.



"With a refreshed look to match our refreshed strategy, we are ready to harness the power of many and are focussed on making the future bright for both our members and the region."