Banlaw has been located in the Hunter for over 40 years and is all about empowering industrial customers with smart, reliable and safe fluid resource management solutions for fuel, oil, gas, chemicals, hydrogen and other high-value fluid assets.
The company's solutions are used every day by haulage, construction, agriculture, rail, defence, as well as mining operations that need to reduce their carbon emissions and environmental risk.
Being a long-term member of HunterNet, it was a source of great pride that Banlaw employee Jack Muir won the the Outstanding Achiever award for 2nd Year Apprentices at this year's HunterNet Chairman's Awards.
"Well firstly it's a credit to Jack," Banlaw managing director Bill Clifton said.
"It's great to see excellent work get recognised.
"It's also important to me that Banlaw is an employer of choice in the Hunter.
"We need to have the best talent to succeed in our objective to help our industrial clients reduce greenhouse emissions and environmental risks within their operations.
"Being a great place to work, where you can build your skills across varied technologies is an important part of that."
"What's the Banlaw story Bill? Over four decades in the Hunter is a long time."
Banlaw has been here in Newy since 1980 and started out as a business that imported fluid transfer couplings for Australian miners.
"Fuel and oil spills were a pretty common occurrence," Bill explained.
"Still, there didn't seem to be any products available to address the problem.
"So, we decided to start building products how they should be: well-engineered and precision-manufactured from hard-wearing materials.
"We became known for our dry break refuelling and fluid transfer couplings."
'Dry break' means the couplers are designed in such a way that the liquid can't fall out when they are disconnected.
"After that, we created fuel inventory management software and hardware to control access to, and accurately measure where various expensive fluids get used," Bill continued.
"We were the first and only company to use passive RFID to integrate machine identification technology inside refuelling hardware.
"Our tank overfill protection systems are currently really popular because they can improve fuelling efficiency whilst also limiting the risk of fires, tank damage, spills, and operator injury.
"Oil companies and their customers also use our real-time tank gauging solutions to know their tank levels, and schedule just in time deliveries.
"Right now, we're really focused on leveraging the industrial internet of things in our built solutions such as fuel farms, maintenance facilities, tanks, and refuelling areas. By connecting the unconnected, from the point that fluids are received until they're consumed, disposed of, or recycled (we call it Buy to Burn); we create insights that avoid waste, pre-empt environmental and production risks, and save a fortune."
Bill believes It's absolutely imperative that industrial organisations worldwide minimise carbon emissions, mitigate the risk of leaks and spills, and use connected technologies to ensure that every drop gets delivered where it's needed, and is not wasted.
"Banlaw technologies provide the visibility, control, and business insights to unlock these environmental outcomes as well as the far-reaching cost savings that come with them," he said.
It's been tough, but our strength is our combined purpose to bring economic development and innovation to the regions.- HunterNet Chief Executive Officer Ivan Waterfield
Hunter and Central Coast industry group HunterNet commenced their 30th year celebrations at its Chairman's Awards on Friday 4, March 2022.
HunterNet Chief Executive Officer Ivan Waterfield says the Chairman's Awards are about recognising both industry leaders and emerging talent, and it's that mix of experience and fresh perspective that will be so critical to the industry in the future.
"If the last two years have taught us anything, it's that working together to embrace change is going to be the backbone of how our industries progress," Mr Waterfield said. "We have to be faster, smarter, agile and more innovative to make sure we keep in step with what's happening on a domestic as well as an international scale.
"It's fitting that after two years of restrictions, lockdowns and uncertainty that we were able to take a moment to celebrate what Hunter and Central Coast businesses have been able to achieve in the last 12 months.
Mr Waterfield said members of HunterNet were more than ready to return to some level of normality and that being able to celebrate our high achievers in person at our Chairman's Awards at Newcastle City Hall was a welcome milestone.
"The Awards showcase the diversity of our membership across manufacturing, energy, resources, defence, engineering and other specialist services," Mr Waterfield said.
"Our network includes more than 70,000 employees and the depth of talent and expertise in the region is what makes us advocate so passionately for projects and businesses to be based here."
The Hunter and Central Coast is home to industries that are leading the way not just locally but globally.
HunterNet is celebrating its 30th year in 2022 and it is fitting for this to be a year of diversification leading into transition.
Over the past 10 months, with the appointment of new CEO Ivan Waterfield, HunterNet has been on a transformational journey.
HunterNet was born out of adversity and necessity.
The recession, alongside the demise of shipbuilding and the pending steel industry crisis in the Hunter region in the early 1990s, forced many manufacturing businesses to look at where they were at and where they wanted to be.
Realising they needed to diversify to survive, a group of leaders got together to start sharing ideas and ensure quality, and they became the 'founding fathers' of HunterNet.
The beginnings were not without challenges, according to HunterNet Chair Steven Tolley. People were sceptical and even pessimistic about how a 'network' of supposed competitors could work.
"After 12 months, we gained a clear understanding of what we were about and agreed on a cooperative structure with three goals: to develop capabilities, grow market opportunities and reduce the costs of supplying services," Mr Tolley said.
"Over the years, membership has thrived, leaders have come and gone, and the market has seen many changes.
"But through it all, we've stayed true to these values and goals and continue to champion teamwork and collaboration as the key to growth and success.
"Because of our passion, size and clout, we're lucky enough to have attracted some of the sharpest minds and largest businesses in industry to work alongside us."
HunterNet Group Training was set up in 1996 as a value-add service helping businesses source, manage and develop high-quality apprentices, trainees and other early-career talent.
What started as a service for members, has become a valuable and sought-after solution for organisations across the eastern seaboard.
"We've also grown relationships in government and academia, a big part of the co-op from day one, including a great partnership with the University of Newcastle - the catalyst for the Hunter Future Leaders Program," Mr Tolley said.
"We've even agreed MOUs with other cooperatives in Asia, NZ and Europe.
"Today, we're more like a niche consultancy rather than a simple networking group - and we're very focused in what we do.
"There's no other organisation nationally that mentors, supports, assists, and opens up opportunities in industry as we do.
"We have and will continue to play a big part in regional, state and national industry, helping businesses thrive and bringing economic certainty and diversity to the Hunter Region with the input of great minds and diverse voices.
"We have developed a new strategic plan with our sights firmly set on 2050. We are here to ensure the regions manufacturing, engineering and specialist services industries are future ready.
"As part of this new strategy and future-proofing the value that HunterNet provides to its members, host companies, and future leaders, the HunterNet brand has been through an evolution.
"With a refreshed look to match our refreshed strategy, we are ready to harness the power of many and are focussed on making the future bright for both our members and the region."
Through the power of many, HunterNet remains focused on making the future bright.
We work with industry to create opportunity and help industry achieve their strategic goals through skilled resources. We want to find our future leaders, teach them what they need to know and connect them to local industry.- HunterNet Chief Operating Officer Nick Couper
HunterNet Group Training is now HunterNet Career Connections and the newly renamed arm of HunterNet is focused on developing emerging talent and with a 30-year plan for the future, there's no telling where industry will be in 2050 and beyond.
HunterNet Chief Executive Officer Ivan Waterfield says it's fair to say HunterNet Career Connections are planning for jobs that haven't been thought of yet for people that haven't been born yet.
"We don't know what our sector will look like in 2050, but if the last 30 years are anything to go by, then we are more than ready to meet the challenge and HunterNet Career Connections will continue to support talent to excel in our industries."
Chief Operating Officer Nick Couper says HunterNet Career Connections is so much more than a training organisation.
"We work with industry to create opportunity and help industry achieve their strategic goals through skilled resources.
"We want to find our future leaders, teach them what they need to know and connect them to local industry.
"The Hunter and Central Coast is already a powerhouse of industry.
"We want to build our reputation for being the go-to region to learn, develop and progress careers.
"Investing in training and developing people is a no-brainer if we want to be a global leading region in industry and retain talent here."
"This purpose is reflected in our new, fresh and dynamic name - HunterNet Career Connections.
"We wanted our name to speak louder to trainees, apprentices, graduates and cadets that we are helping them find and secure careers (not just jobs), with opportunities for progression."
The new name - HunterNet Career Connections - also emphasises connections - that is creating the right connections between businesses and trainees.
"As part of HunterNet, we have the relationships to do this and as a result everyone benefits."
For host organisations, HunterNet Career Connections manage new apprentices and trainees, graduates and cadets.
"We do all the hiring, admin and management to ensure the right fit so organisations can focus on running their businesses," Mr Couper said.
"For job seekers, you will be connected with the best host companies in the Hunter and beyond.
"You will also be exposed to cutting-edge technology, learn about industry in-depth, get the qualifications you need and get to work with a team of people all striving to do their best and be the best."
R & R Murphy is an award winning, Australian company, based in Newcastle specialising in metal fabrication and general engineering.
Founded by the hugely respected Rod Murphy and his wife Rosemary, the R & R Murphy is a big supporter of HunterNet, having first joined in 2009, and is no stranger to awards having won numerous honours over the year, including Hunter Manufacturer of the Year in 2016.
With Rod's sudden tragic passing in 2020, R & R Murphy decided to sponsor a new award at the HunterNet Chairman's Award to honour his legacy.
"We have been proud sponsors of the "Rod Murphy Innovation Award" since 2021," company R & R Murphy General Manager Mick Way said.
"As Rod was a huge believer in Innovation we intend to continue sponsoring this award, won this year by Ampcontrol, into the foreseeable future."
Mick hopes R&R Murphy's story is one all Australian manufacturers can emulate as the nation moves forward and that the Rod Murphy Innovation Award will stand as a something to aim for.
In 2011, Rod and his team realised the business was overly dependent on servicing the mining industry and with an end to the mining boom looming, the decision was made to diversify across the board in product and processes.
Goals were set and a wholesale review of innovation, investment, upgrading work facilities and training staff was undertaken.
Consultants were brought on board for strategic advice and a five-year business plan was drawn up.
The LEAN approach to manufacturing pioneered by Toyota was adopted and the company set about eliminating waste and working smarter in all areas in order to become more cost effective in the market.
As the judges said back in 2016: "With the wisdom and humility to seek advice, a new pathway was designed, the whole team or 'family' that comprised the business was invited to help and given the opportunity to step up and share the responsibility for forging this new pathway.
"And step up they did."
Founded in 2004, R & R Murphy's first work was the manufacturing of Waste Bins and Dry Powder Road Transport tankers which was done in one small end of a shed at their Gateshead premises.
"These days our expertise stems from our technical capabilities that we apply to manufacturing in light sheet metal work through to heavy fabrication," Mick said.
"We have clear proficiency in detailed design and assembly solutions for (underground) mining and the transport industry.
"We export Australian manufactured products to 23 countries with well-established clients including LAVO, Orica, Lockheed, BAE, Dupont, Caterpillar Global Mining, AME, and Sandvik.
"R & R Murphy was purchased by Banlaw in December of 2021, which has added to our capabilities; Mechanical & Electrical Engineering, Drafting, and additional Logistic expertise."
R & R Murphy are firm believers in organic growth based on their foundation principles of Safety, People, Communication, and uncompromised Quality delivering Excellence in customer service.
"The future includes robotics, diversification of our product range and larger premises to accommodate our growing workforce," Mick said. "Part of that expansion is utilisation of HunterNet Career Connections (formerly HunterNet Group Training) to provide the many apprentices in whose future we invest."