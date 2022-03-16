Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government
Subscriber only

Baths group escalates refurbishment battle

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
March 16 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group pushing to stop the planned concreting of the Newcastle Ocean Baths floor has escalated its fight to the NSW Office of Local Government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle Council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.