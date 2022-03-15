Newcastle Herald
Hoffman confident Jets can mount finals run

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated March 15 2022 - 7:13am, first published 7:00am
POSITIVE: Newcastle Jets defender Jason Hoffman rates this playing group the most 'exciting' and 'promising' he has been a part of during his professional career. Picture: Marina Neil

Jason Hoffman rates this Newcastle Jets playing group the most "promising" and "exciting" he has been part of, and the defender is confident his side can overcome three consecutive losses and mount a run to the finals.

