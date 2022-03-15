Hoffman confident Jets can mount finals run

Jason Hoffman rates this Newcastle Jets playing group the most "promising" and "exciting" he has been part of, and the defender is confident his side can overcome three consecutive losses and mount a run to the finals.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
