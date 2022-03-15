Newcastle Herald
Lake council offers $200k support to flood areas

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 15 2022 - 7:26am, first published 7:00am
Lake Macquarie council will provide $200,000 worth of resources to the most flood affected local government areas in the state.

