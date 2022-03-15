Newcastle Herald
Highway patrol officer charged with negligent driving while on duty

By Simon McCarthy
Updated March 15 2022 - 7:15am, first published 6:48am
File image.

A highway patrol officer has been charged with negligent driving while on duty after he and another motorcyclist were seriously injured in a collision at Lake Macquarie in October.

