Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Knights prop to miss one game for dangerous throw

MM
By Max McKinney
March 16 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OUT: Knights prop Ngatokotoru Arakua will miss her side's clash with the Dragons on Sunday after being suspended for one match for a dangerous throw in the 28-10 loss to the Roosters at the weekend. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Knights NRLW prop Ngatokotoru Arakua will be able to play again this season after being suspended for only one match for a dangerous throw.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.