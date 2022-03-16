Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber only
Watch

Massacres mapped: First Nations toll rises as brutal past exposed in research

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
March 16 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RESEARCH out of the University of Newcastle estimates more than 10,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were killed during "frontier massacres" in Australia - up from their previous estimate of 8400.

No accident: Emeritus Professor Lyndall Ryan is leading research into "frontier massacres" at the University of Newcastle.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.