Take your next break from Sydney to beyond

This is a commercial Collaboration with Carnival.

If you've been dreaming of getting away and having some fun, you may want to consider going by water. With Carnival, you can sail your way to serenity from Sydney's coastline on a cruise that will mark 2022 with memories that last a lifetime.

Whether you're in the mood for a mini three-night adventure or a longer escape, cruising allows you to temporarily cut ties with the daily grind to explore your choice of destination within Australia, the South Pacific, New Zealand and more.

One of the biggest bonuses of cruising, however, is not where you can go but, rather, how you can get there. When you cruise, the journey itself is a huge part of the joy.



All Carnival Cruise Line ships offer a huge array of onboard experiences, allowing you to partake in fun and relaxing activities en route to your next shore.



Popular onboard experiences include:



Recreational activities

Bars and restaurants

Casino

Live entertainment

Themed nights and parties

Shopping

Spa and fitness centres

Ready to book your trip but not sure where to cruise from Sydney? We've rounded up a few of Carnival's most inviting destinations. Keep reading to find a port that calls your name.

Tour Tangalooma Resort on Moreton Island

Want to experience one of Australia's best-kept secrets? A Carnival Moreton Island cruise from Sydney is your key to one our nation's most beautiful and secluded natural wonders.



An unforgettable journey for the whole family, this odyssey offers you the chance to take a Tangalooma Resort Moreton Island dolphin cruise, swim among the sea turtles, or go whale watching to make memories you'll keep forever.



Thrill-seekers can also zoom the dunes or take a desert safari-talk about adventure.

Whether you're after a short cruise from Sydney, a 3-day getaway, or a weekend break to unwind, Carnival offers a range of Moreton Island cruises to accommodate your needs.

Get a taste of Tasmania

Famous for its remarkable maritime history and on the bucket lists of foodies the whole world over, Tasmania is as beautiful to the eye as it is delicious to the taste buds.



From touring historic Port Arthur to tasting the best local produce at the famous Salamanca Markets, there's plenty to do for those who cruise to Tasmania's shores. If you've got a weakness for stunning vistas, you can even scale Mount Wellington to admire the Hobart skyline in all its glory.



Plus, unwind at local artisanal breweries and distilleries and delight your taste buds with the freshest seafood on world class foodie tours.

Carnival offers a range of cruises to Tasmania, including a 5-day cruise to Tasmania from Sydney.

Get to know New Zealand

Want to experience the awe-inspiring natural beauty of New Zealand up close? Sail from Sydney across the Tasman to explore both the North and South Island and we promise you'll have plenty to write home about.



From touring art deco beauties in the streets of Napier to bungee jumping from the Auckland Harbour Bridge, tours to New Zealand have something for everyone.



While exploring, you'll also be able to immerse yourself in local Maori culture, allowing you to learn more about the world as you wander.

Carnival offers a range of cruises to New Zealand that will take you into the Bay of Islands, through the natural beauty of the fjords, and to the waterfalls of Fiordland National Park, home of Milford Sound.

Soak up the sun in the South Pacific

Take home postcard-worthy holiday snaps with a cruise in the South Pacific, where tranquillity practically grows on trees.



Whether you choose to journey to Fiji, Vanuatu, or New Caledonia, you really can't go wrong.



As a South Pacific cruiser you'll spend your days soaking up the sun, marvelling at marine life, strolling pristine white sands, snorkelling, and sampling fresh seafood. If that's not a recipe for relaxation, we don't know what is.

Carnival offers a range of cruises to the South Pacific, where we promise you'll make memories that will last a lot longer than your tan line.