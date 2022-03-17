Magic eye elusive grand final appearance as NPLW NNSW prepares for kick-off

An influx of Jets players, National Premier Leagues status and increased visibility through BarTV has excitement levels at fever pitch as Northern NSW's top-flight women's competition kicks off on Friday night.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
