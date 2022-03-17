Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Sam Fricker set sights on Commonwealth Games selection after state dominance

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
March 17 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter product and Tokyo Olympian Sam Fricker was back at Lambton Pool this week as he turned his focus to Commonwealth Games selection. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Merewether's Sam Fricker surprised himself with a clean sweep of events at the NSW diving championships at Homebush last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.