Knights pledge funds to flood appeal from Tigers match

By Max McKinney
Updated March 17 2022 - 1:08am, first published March 16 2022 - 10:30pm
The Newcastle Knights will donate $5 for every person who attends their home game against Wests Tigers to the Red Cross Flood Appeal.

SHOW YOUR SUPPORT: The Knights play the Wests Tigers at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
