Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

'Loyal Lieutenant' shows value of a second in command

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
March 17 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Implementing vision: Shirley Dalton with her new book The Loyal Lieutenant, a guide the second in command. Picture: Marina Neil

"It was about $7000 less [a year] than I was on in Brisbane and sounded like a crummy job."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.