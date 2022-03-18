Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Aunty Laurel Williams launches book about career in Aboriginal education

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
March 18 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Support: Aunty Laurel Williams said she had simple advice for students. "Finish your education because it opens a lot of other doors, no matter what you want to do, and that's important. Don't talk about it, do it." She said "little voices can make big changes". Picture: Simone De Peak

MORE than 20 years after Aunty Laurel Williams retired from her career in Aboriginal education, she still relishes her involvement in the sector as a volunteer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.