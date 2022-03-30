The many highlights of South Australia

An Australian highlight: A trip to the Flinders Ranges ticks all the boxes as it has some of Australia's most spectacular scenery and challenging terrain.

This is branded content for Travelrite.



See the sights and experience the variety on this Discovery Tour of the very best South Australia has to offer.

Join The Senior newspaper and Travelrite International from September 3 to 17, 2022 to experience first hand many of the off the beaten track highlights of this wonderful state.

Meeting in Adelaide, the tour heads south to Victor Harbor on the Southern Ocean. Adelaide Hills wine region and the German style village of Hahndorf is the destination for lunch.

Later in the day Victor Harbor, home for the next two nights, is reached.

As the tour explores the area you will see where the Murray flows into the Southern ocean on the Coorong at the village of Goolwa. The coastal Cockle Train is the transport of choice for a return to Victor Harbor.

Enjoy an early breakfast before travelling west to Cape Jervis and jumping on a ferry to Kangaroo Island. As Australia's third biggest island, Kangaroo Island is renowned for its white sandy beaches, impressive cliffs, caves, sand dunes and perfect nature reserves.

Another day is spent delighting in Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park before heading to Kingscote, the main town and SA's oldest settlement.

The city lights of Adelaide beckon next with a trek through the McLaren Vale wine region on the way.

Enjoy the sights and sounds of Adelaide with a panoramic tour of the city. Take in the bustling Adelaide Central Market, the Art Gallery of South Australia, the Hemeji Japanese Garden, the Adelaide Oval, the Adelaide Botanical Garden, the seaside suburb of Glenelg and of course Rundle Mall.

Leaving the capital the group heads north to St Vincent's Gulf and the old mining town of Wallaroo. In the afternoon there is a ferry journey across Spencer Gulf to Lucky Bay and then a coach to Port Lincoln on the Eyre Peninsula.

The following day, set out to explore the southern Eyre Peninsula heading first for Coffin Bay, famous for its oysters.

A capital town: Adelaide is both the city of churches and the city of light and has many wonderful attractions for visitors.

Continuing north along the shores of Spencer Gulf to Port Augusta, a stop is first made in the steel town of Whyalla.

The old towns of Quorn and Hawker are next before the incredible Flinders Ranges National park comes into view.

With some of the most spectacular scenery in Australia on offer, this is a two night stay that includes a bush walk to Wangarra Lookout and Hills Homestead, Old Wilpena Station, Ikara - The Meeting Place and the Moralana scenic drive.

The western New South Wales mining town of Broken Hill is next on the itinerary after a turn south then east. An overall feel for Broken Hill is gained on arrival with a tour of the city and the nearby deserted mining town of Silverton.

While in Broken Hill the group takes in Broken Hill Sculptures and Living Desert Sanctuary, the Pro Hart Gallery, the Royal Flying Doctor Service and checks out the Line of Lode miners Memorial amongst other things.



Entering a third state, the tour turns south to the important Victorian rural city of Mildura sitting on the banks of the Murray River, close to the tributary of the Darling River.

Lose yourself in a paddle boat cruise on the Murray before celebrating a fabulous two weeks at a farewell dinner. The price per person, twin-share is $4,475 and add $1,200 for a single supplement.

For more information call 1800 630 343 or go to www.travelrite.com.au.