Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education
Photos

St Patrick's Primary students celebrate school's patron saint

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated March 17 2022 - 7:11am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In the spirit: Isaac Nicholas, Knox Barnett, Ashley Evans, Layla Cripps and Amelia Webb with teacher, Kelly Henman. Picture: Marina Neil

THE atmosphere at St Patrick's Primary School in Wallsend was "electric", as students and staff celebrated their patron saint.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.