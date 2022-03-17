Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have your say

State's "ludicrous plan" to dump toxic Sydney sludge at Newcastle scrapped again

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
March 17 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State's "ludicrous plan" to dump toxic Sydney sludge at Newcastle scrapped again

The State Government has backflipped three times in as many weeks on contentious plans to dump toxic sludge from Sydney's Northern Beaches Link project in Newcastle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.