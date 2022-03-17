Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Singleton Council election to be declared 'void' following iVote failure

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated March 17 2022 - 6:52am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VOID: The elected Singleton councillors. Picture: Singleton Council

THE SUPREME Court of NSW has considered the election of all Singleton Councillors "void" in a decision handed down on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.