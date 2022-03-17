NSW government transport executive promises collaborative planning at property lunch

TRANSPORT for NSW was promising an "overlay of commonsense" in the way it applied planning rules to private sector developments, the organisation's executive director, Community and Place, Anthony Hayes, told a property industry lunch in Newcastle today.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
