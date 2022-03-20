Newcastle Herald
If we want subs, the city has to say the word

By Letters to the editor
March 20 2022 - 5:30pm
TAKING OFF: Newcastle Airport's Dr Peter Cock and Hunter Defence's Tim Owen. Both backed the idea of a submarine base in Newcastle this week. Picture: Marina Neil

I READ Stephen Ansell's letter (Letters 11/3) with interest. Newcastle has a once in a lifetime opportunity here to secure a game-changing economic driver for the city's future. If a submarine base was to be built in Newcastle it would mean high-skill, high-paid jobs and a strong industrial base for the future. Perhaps I'm not as pessimistic about our chances of securing the project because both Newcastle and Port Kembla (Cunningham) are safe Labor seats, so Newcastle has just as good a chance of securing this project as Port Kembla does.

