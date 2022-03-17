Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Merewether surfer Philippa Anderson through to Central Coast Pro quarter-finals

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
March 17 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether's Philippa Anderson in action at Avoca beach on Thursday. Picture: Natalie Meredith/WSL

Merewether's Philippa Anderson has booked passage to the quarter-finals of the Central Coast Pro at Avoca beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.