Merewether surfer Philippa Anderson through to Central Coast Pro quarter-finals

Merewether's Philippa Anderson has booked passage to the quarter-finals of the Central Coast Pro at Avoca beach.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
