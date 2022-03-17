Newcastle Herald
Small council online voting failures generate major disruption after court ruling

By Editorial
March 17 2022 - 9:00pm
NO MORE: The election of Singleton council was among those voided.

IF there is one positive aspect of Thursday's Supreme Court ruling that has declared invalid the results of the Singleton and Kempsey council elections, along with Ward A of Shellharbour, it's that the iVote system at the centre of the controversy is not used federally, given - as Justice Robert Beech-Jones observed in his written decision - the "likely . . . loss of faith in the electoral process" that has resulted.

