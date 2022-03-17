Small council online voting failures generate major disruption after court ruling

IF there is one positive aspect of Thursday's Supreme Court ruling that has declared invalid the results of the Singleton and Kempsey council elections, along with Ward A of Shellharbour, it's that the iVote system at the centre of the controversy is not used federally, given - as Justice Robert Beech-Jones observed in his written decision - the "likely . . . loss of faith in the electoral process" that has resulted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.