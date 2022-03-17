Kris Lees wins another Midway qualifier with Never Talk

Kris Lees' domination of the 2022 Polytrack Provincial - Midway Qualifiers continued at Broadmeadow yesterday when Never Talk saluted in the Newcastle heats.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
