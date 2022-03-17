Defending champion Julian Wilson confirmed for Surfest

Reigning Surfest champion Julian Wilson will defend his 2020 title at the City of Newcastle Pro at Merewether beach.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.