Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Blake Windred four off the pace at NSW Open

MM
By Max McKinney
March 18 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN THE FIGHT: Blake Windred. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

BLAKE Windred has jumped to equal ninth and finished the Hunter's best after two rounds of the $400,000 NSW Open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.