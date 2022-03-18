Key players out as Azzurri, Olympic face off in opening round of NPLW NNSW

Newcastle Olympic and Charlestown Azzurri's depth is set to be tested straight up with a number of players absent from their season-opening clash in National Premier Leagues Women Northern NSW (NPLW NNSW) on Saturday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
