Australian player Keenan Marsden back to boost Hunter Hurricanes in AWL double-header

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated March 18 2022 - 4:22am, first published 3:30am
Keenan Marsden is back in action of the Hunter Hurricanes this weekend. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

The Hunter Hurricanes will welcome the return of key player Keenan Marsden from national duties as they chase back-to-back wins in an Australian Water Polo League double-header against Adelaide/Hobart in Tasmania this weekend.

