Australian player Keenan Marsden back to boost Hunter Hurricanes in AWL double-header

The Hunter Hurricanes will welcome the return of key player Keenan Marsden from national duties as they chase back-to-back wins in an Australian Water Polo League double-header against Adelaide/Hobart in Tasmania this weekend.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
