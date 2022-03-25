Super boost for property investments Advertising Feature

LEADING NEWCASTLE LAWYERS: Damian Burgess (left) and James Thomson (right). Picture: SUPPLIED.

Setting up a Self Managed Superannuation Fund (SMSF) has long been considered the preserve of the wealthy.

But if you have at least $300,000 in superannuation or are a couple with combined super of at least $300,000 it's worth considering, according to James Thomson, a Director and Principal Lawyer at Burgess Thomson.

"With current low interest rates and the soaring property market, it may make sense to put your super to work and invest directly in property," James said.



"A SMSF can be set up by individuals or couples enabling them to roll over their combined super balances into one fund and invest in property.

"Once the funds are rolled over into a SMSF bank account, they can be used to purchase a property.



"It is also possible to borrow up to 80% to fund the purchase from a number of lenders and there are specialised mortgage brokers for SMSF lending.

"Using a SMSF in this way allows you to use your super to invest in property which can provide an income stream for your retirement and capital gains, with the property held in a structure which has many tax benefits."

Burgess Thomson are legal specialists in SMSF property purchases and can assist with this process and satisfying the lender's requirements for the loan and bare trust establishment.

"There are strict legal requirements about the types of properties that can be purchased in a SMSF and the use of such properties," James said.



"The types of properties purchased must be commercial properties or residential properties that are purchased in arms-length transactions.

"To borrow to fund a SMSF purchase, a bare trust must be set up to ensure that the borrowing is a limited recourse loan.



This means that the assets of the SMSF are protected in the event the loan is not repaid, as the only security for the loan is the property purchased, which is held in a bare trust. However, most lenders will require personal guarantees to be given for the loan.

"The property is segregated in a bare trust which acts as a custodian for the purchase. Once the loan is repaid, the title to the property can then be transferred to the SMSF and if done correctly, additional transfer duty should not be payable on the subsequent transfer to the SMSF."

It is important to obtain expert legal and financial advice before exchanging contracts as there can be transfer duty implications if this is not done correctly, including the risk of double transfer duty being payable if the bare trust is dated prior to exchange of contracts, James said.

"A SMSF may purchase a commercial business property from a member of the SMSF that is owned in their personal name," he added. "The individual's business may also rent the property from the SMSF on commercial terms.

"There are transfer duty concessions available for the transfer of commercial property owned by the members of the SMSF personally into their SMSF in certain circumstances. Provided the property is owned in the same proportions as the SMSF members, reduced transfer duty of only $500 is payable.

"Burgess Thomson can assist to complete the applications with Revenue NSW to obtain these significant concessions."

Burgess Thomson is one of Newcastle's most highly regarded law firms since 1983, and is listed in the Legal 500 and Doyle's Guide of top ranked law firms.

The firm specialises in:

Conveyancing, Property Law and Leases

Wills, Estate Planning, Deceased Estates and Will Disputes

Business and Commercial Law and Superannuation

James has over 20 years experience and has completed the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School. He holds a Master of Laws degree from The University of Sydney and Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degrees from The University of NSW.

He is a member of the Law Society of NSW, Newcastle Law Society, Australian Institute of Company Directors, Commercial Law Association, Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and the SMSF Association.

Damian Burgess founded Burgess Thomson in 1983 and has over 40 years experience in the law. His personal approach, dedication and attention to detail ensures he has a loyal following of repeat clients.

Together with a team of lawyers and paralegals, they take the time to get to know their clients and provide regular updates during what can sometimes be a stressful time in their lives.

"We conduct all our settlements electronically using PEXA, which means that clients receive funds from their sale on the same day and properties are transferred into our clients' names immediately at settlement," James said. "Clients can also download the PEXA Key app on their phone and use it to receive updates on the progress of their matter."