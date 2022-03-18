Council ready to start Newcastle Ocean Baths after interim heritage order rejected

THE Heritage Council of NSW has rejected an application for a 12-month order protecting Newcastle Ocean Baths, saying the works being undertaken by the City of Newcastle present no "perceived, imminent, or immediate threat" to the heritage values of the baths.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.