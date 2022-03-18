Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government
Have your say

Council ready to start Newcastle Ocean Baths after interim heritage order rejected

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated March 18 2022 - 6:10am, first published 5:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NO REPRIEVE: The Heritage Council has rejected a request from the Friends of Newcastle Ocean Baths group for an interim heritage order. Picture: Marina Neil

THE Heritage Council of NSW has rejected an application for a 12-month order protecting Newcastle Ocean Baths, saying the works being undertaken by the City of Newcastle present no "perceived, imminent, or immediate threat" to the heritage values of the baths.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.