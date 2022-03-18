Newcastle Herald
Home/News/National
Watch

Russian influencers' tearful farewell after to social media ban

Emma Horn
By Emma Horn
Updated March 18 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Russian social media influencers have bid tearful goodbyes to their millions of followers following President Vladimir Putin's move to ban some platforms across the nation.

FAREWELL: Instagram user Olga Buzova bid a tearful goodbye to her 23.1million followers on Monday. Picture: @buzova86
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Horn

Emma Horn

Group video editor

National videographer, filmmaker, and editor. Former features and weekender writer for The Daily Advertiser. Small, quiet, and a student of the Julie Bishop School Of Staring. Usually dressed in something colourful, always snacking on something homemade. Friend to most mothers and all dogs. Got stories? Get in touch. emma.horn@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from National
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.