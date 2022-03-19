Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Animal Justice launches federal campaign in Newcastle

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated March 19 2022 - 5:12am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ELECTION: Animal Justice Party senate candidate Darren Brollo, Shortland candidate Bree Roberts, NSW Upper House MP Mark Pearson, Newcastle candidate Emily Brollo and Hunter candidate Victoria Davies at the party's campaign launch at Foghorn Brewery.

The Animal Justice Party launched its federal election campaign in Newcastle on Saturday, naming three candidates for seats in the region and a local senate contender.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.