Jenna Kingsley key as clinical Charlestown rout Olympic in opening round of NPLW NNSW

Charlestown coach Niko Papaspiropoulos praised new-look Azzurri's fight as they came from behind to hand Newcastle Olympic their second-worst loss since joining Northern NSW women's top-flight competition.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.