Knights out of finals contention after suffering 40-4 loss to the Dragons

By Max McKinney
Updated March 20 2022 - 5:38am, first published 4:30am
TOUGH DAY: Knights fullback Romy Teitzel tries to avoid being tackled during her side's loss to the Dragons on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images

NEWCASTLE'S inaugural NRLW season is all but over after they were hammered 40-4 by the Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

