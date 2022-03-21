Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Council starts 'mowing trial' at Islington Park despite residents' asbestos concerns

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated March 21 2022 - 7:52am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chop: Council staff will start a "mowing trial" of Islington Park's sports oval on Tuesday, following the March 1 Wickham fire. Picture: Peter Lorimer

THE CITY of Newcastle will start a "mowing trial" in Islington Park on Tuesday, despite residents' concerns about the cutting potentially spreading asbestos particles.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.