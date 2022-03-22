Help to feel Right at Home Advertising Feature

EASING THE WORRY: The teams at Right at Home Central Coast, Newcastle, and Hunter & Port Stephens can assist in planning and organising the right home care services for your loved ones.

Right at Home Gosford, Newcastle and Hunter & Port Stephens are your local quality in-home aged care and disability support providers providing care and support that allows their clients to remain safe and independent in their own homes.

Right at Home Gosford, Newcastle and Hunter & Port Stephens are three of Right at Home's 35 offices nationally.



These Right at Home offices service the Central Coast, Hunter and Newcastle regions covering a vast area from coast to hinterland.



These offices are locally owned and run by owners who are experienced health care professionals and business managers aiming to provide their communities with the best in-home care services, when and where you need them.

"Right at Home's mission is 'to improve the quality of life for those we serve'," said Right at Home Gosford owner Cleo Belthikiotis as she explained the care difference clients experience with Right at Home's services.



"At Right at Home, our clients, their families, and our caregivers are at the centre of everything we do."

At Right at Home Gosford, Newcastle and Hunter & Port Stephens, you can expect exceptional, 24/7 customer service, 365 days a year.



"We offer free in-home consultations and care planning as well as free support navigating the government-funded Home Care Packages and National Disability Insurance schemes," Cleo said. "Right at Home is an Approved Home Care Package Provider for levels 1 to 4 and can offer plan and self-managed support to NDIS participants, as well as care and support for private pay clients.



"Right at Home don't charge administration fees for government-funded clients and do not charge subscription or exit fees."

Right at Home understand that care decisions for you and your loved ones are important.



"We believe in the Right Approach, so we carefully match our carers and support workers to our clients and participants," Owner of Right at Home Newcastle, and Hunter & Port Stephens, Sian Munroe said.



"A personal introduction to your carer or support worker helps to ensure that you feel safe and comfortable prior to the start of your service.



"Our caregivers are highly trained, screened and insured prior to entering a client's home.



"Because every client is different, we adapt our services to suit the client's specific needs with a custom care plan.



"We also offer free supervisory visits to ensure carers are following the Right at Home customised care plan and meeting your expectations."

Planning and organising the right home care services for your loved ones can be a daunting task.



Why not let the Right at Home Gosford, Newcastle, and Hunter & Port Stephens teams of highly trained and experienced staff guide you during this time of inevitable change?

For information contact your local Right at Home office directly to discuss how they can help support you and your family.

Contact details

Right at Home Gosford - 02 4314 6657 or email at care.gos@rightathome.com.au

Right at Home Newcastle - 02 4067 5202 or email at care.ntl@rightathome.com.au