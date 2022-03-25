Challenge will be electric Advertising Feature

RACE IS ON: Primary and secondary school students from the Hunter and beyond will converge on Tighes Hill TAFE on Wednesday, March 30 for the annual Mini Electric Vehicle Challenge.

The Hunter Valley Electric Vehicle Festival (HVEVF) will be held this year on March 30 at Tighes Hill TAFE.



Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the festival is designed to enhance interest in clean energy transport and has introduced thousands of school students to the joys of building and racing electric vehicles.



As well as that, It has also encouraged many young minds to pursue science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) careers.

The major competitive focus of the HVEVF is the Mini Electric Vehicle Challenge.

Open to both primary and secondary students, the challenge is to assemble and race a solar vehicle over a 20m sprint track and an oval pursuit track, with teamwork an essential part of the game.

"Central to the success of the EV building and racing competition over the past nine years has been the emphasis on having students work in teams, not only to build the vehicles but to raise the funds needed," Mini EV Challenge organiser Ashlee Kelly said.



"The wide range of prizes on offer fuels enthusiasm and entrepreneurship and also encourages school students to move to science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) careers.

"Research shows that 75 per cent of the fastest growing occupations in the global economy, driven by digital technologies and disruptive innovation, now require STEM skills.

"'Our surveys showed that the Electric Vehicle Competition encourages students to choose STEM subjects in Years 10, 11 and 12.



"Teachers involved in the competition were overwhelmingly supportive as they had seen a growth in interest and enthusiasm for science in their participating students."

The HVEVF was initiated by the Tom Farrell Institute for the Environment in 2011.



"The aim was to get young people thinking of sustainable transport in fun and innovative ways that support the development of electric vehicle industries in the region," Tim Roberts AM and HVEVF founder said.



"Our dream at the Tom Farrell Institute in 2011 was to change vehicular transport from the internal combustion of liquid imported fossil fuels to electric propulsion, and to manufacture those electric vehicles in Australia, using renewable energy sources to recharge their batteries.

"Implementation of that dream would markedly reduce the billions in economic leakage the nation and state suffer annually from importing its vehicles and liquid fuels.



"We saw a need not only to bring to the attention of the public the latest electric vehicles powered by batteries and fuel cells, but to involve school students in this coming technological revolution.



"We already build our state's electric trains and mining equipment, time to see what else we can do.

"The EV Show on the Newcastle Foreshore attracted about 10,000 spectators in 2014."

The HVEVF is held in collaboration with Career Links, a not-for-profit organisation that creates links and opportunities for young people to be their best, and with the sponsorship and support from City of Newcastle, Port Waratah Coal Services, University of Newcastle, TAFE NSW, RDA Hunter and MJJ Solar.



With 96 teams from both primary and high schools already entered this year, the starting grids for the 2022 Mini Electric Vehicle Challenge are full.



Come along to Tighes Hill TAFE on Wednesday, March 30 from 9am to see our future engineers and scientists show their skills.