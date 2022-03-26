Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber only

Surfest 2022: Women surfers - stylish, aggressive, skilled and determined - compete for this year's AAP Consulting Pro

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
March 26 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HARD TO BEAT: Macy-Jane Callaghan, seen here at Portugal in October, No.3 on the women's QS and an experienced CT competitor. Picture: Damien Poullenot

GETTING men to give up entrenched positions of supremacy can be a hard fight, as any woman who's crashed into a glass ceiling will tell you.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.