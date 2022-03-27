Newcastle Herald
Surfest 2022: See some of surfing's biggest names in Newcastle's premier pro surfing event, City of Newcastle Pro, starting Tuesday

March 27 2022 - 1:00am
PROGRESSIVE: Joel Vaughan, 24, from North Shelley on the Central Coast, is top of Qualifying Series rankings after second place at this week's Tweed Coast Pro. Vaughan will be one to watch in the City of Newcastle Pro when it starts on Tuesday. Picture: Natalie Meredith WSL

THE 96 entrants in this year's City of Newcastle Pro have some big incentives to pull out their hardest turns and highest airs as the 36th Surfest competition progresses from Tuesday's opening rounds to Sunday's finals.

