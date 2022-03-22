Newcastle Herald
Heritage Council holds firm on Hunter Aboriginal massacre site

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated March 22 2022 - 7:12am, first published 5:30am
Ravensworth Homestead circa 1894. Photo shows one time owner Mrs Hill holding a baby.

The chairman of the state's heritage council has reaffirmed the council's view on the historical and cultural significance of Ravensworth homestead, despite being urged by planning officials to change its position to help to pave the way for a coal mine extension.

